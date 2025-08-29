Vitor Pereira describes the 'quality' in new Wolves signing Ladislav Krejci

The 26-year-old became Wolves' first Czech player in their history and fifth summer signing on an initial loan, that will become permanent next summer, for a total package worth around £26million.

His arrival has thrown the future of some of Wolves' other defenders into doubt - but it is understood the club are not planning to sanction any departures in those positions.

And Krejci's ability to play in midfield is an added bonus, according to the head coach.

"He has quality, he's a technical player and he has leadership," Pereira said.

"He can play in our system in three positions as a defender and as a midfielder. This is important for us.

"He needs (time) to understand what we want from him.

"He can play as a defender in the middle, as a defender on the left side and as a midfielder.

"As a midfielder he can even appear in the box to score goals, he has this quality.

"Last season he played as a defender but at Sparta Prague he played as a midfielder, which means he's a player that can give us a lot.

"He's a player who can play in more than one position."

Ladislav Krejčí (pic Getty)

Wolves are still working on signing another forward and another midfielder before the window closes, as they aim to further bolster Pereira's squad.

And the head coach insisted the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations - which starts in December and is played into the New Year - is something the club must take into account due to the players that will be unavailable, as they navigate the final few days of the window.

"Since the beginning the club has known very well what we need to balance the squad and to anticipate AFCON, where we will lose players," Pereira added.

"This is the moment we need to anticipate this scenario and to think about everything.

"The club are trying and I believe that we can do it.

"In my experience in football I have some funny stories where at the last minute we lost the best player and in the last minute we kept the best player - this is football.

"I think not only about me, but all the managers. I hope the window closes and I have my squad. We are here to fight and focus."

Fabio Silva (Photo by GOKHAN TANER/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Fabio Silva has now completed his move to Borussia Dortmund.

The striker has departed for Germany in a deal worth up to £23million, bringing his Wolves career to an end after five years.

He leaves Wolves with five goals and six assists in 72 games after a frustrating spell following his club record £35million move in 2020, aged just 18.

During that time he has had loans at Anderlecht, PSV Eindhoven, Rangers and Las Palmas.

Silva was with the Wolves squad during pre-season but did not play due to an injury and he was never included for any competitive games, as he closed in on his move away.

"Fabio was a player that, since the beginning, we knew he would go to another club," Pereira said.

"He didn't want to stay here, he didn't feel comfortable.

"I want players with me that are committed to the club."