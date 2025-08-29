Stoke v West Brom preview: A positive start but Ryan Mason and Albion face big early Championship test

It was another summer of change for Albion - albeit the turnover of players has been slightly less than it was back in the summer of 2024.

However, with a new, rookie manager coming in, there was a feeling of not knowing quite what to expect when the Championship campaign kicked off earlier this month.

An opening day draw to Blackburn Rovers was the perfect start and the ideal way for Mason to announce himself to the Albion fans.

It was a performance that had a smattering of positives, from attacking play, clinical finishing and a resolute and solid backline that was willing to stand up to a late Blackburn onslaught.

That was one test out of the way. The second came in the form of the newly promoted Wrexham and all the Hollywood fanfare that comes with it.

For all of Albion's Championship experience, it was surprising that prior to the game many saw the 'Hollywood Reds' as favourites - given their summer spending and the story that surrounds them.