Shrewsbury v Accrington Stanley preview: Shaun Whalley returns to Shropshire

Salop welcome Accrington Stanley to the Croud Meadow on Saturday, still searching for their first League Two victory of the season.

Town were much improved in midweek against Chelsea’s youngsters, and they went on to register a 3-1 victory in Shropshire.

Their next clash sees the return of fan-favourite Whalley to the club for the first time in four years.

The last time he played in Shropshire was when Accrington beat Salop 1-0 on the second day of the season back in August 2022.

And Whalley, who scored 34 league goals during his time at Town, is looking forward to heading back to Shropshire.

“This weekend sees me return to the Meadow for the first time in four years,” he said. “I signed aged nearly 27 and went from an immature borderline alcoholic into a mature, responsible professional footballer.

“I had nearly all of my most memorable times of my career there, and I am forever grateful to have had the opportunity to make 257 appearances for the club in seven years, and help me finally realise my potential. Looking forward to catching up with old friends.”

Whalley’s side have had an equally difficult start to the season. They have just one more point than Town having lost twice and drawn two of their opening four matches.

They have tasted victory in the cup, though. They beat Peterborough in the first round of the Carabao Cup before coming unstuck against Doncaster on Tuesday night.

Shrewsbury youngster Callum Stewart started their midweek victory against Chelsea, before coming off for Luca Hoole after 51 minutes.

The youngster was battling with a stomach problem in that game, but he made a promising cameo in the clash at Swindon at the weekend as he came on after George Lloyd picked up a hamstring injury.

With Stewart in line for his first league start of the season against Accrington Michael Appleton said he felt like his performance at Swindon was him introducing himself to the league.

“He was struggling at half with a dodgy tummy (on Tuesday),” he said. “We had to give him something at half-time to settle it down.

“He came in for Lloydy (George Lloyd) on Saturday, and he almost introduced himself to the league a little bit.

“He had to put in a performance that would allow us to get up the pitch, and he is going to have to take that responsibility on.

“George was out for Tuesday night, and whether he plays on Saturday or not we do not know. His hamstring is sore.

“I am delighted that he has almost picked up the reins really, and is almost taking that responsibility on.”

Tommy McDermott also impressed in midweek, with the 20-year-old scoring his first goal for Salop with a deflected effort from distance.

He will still be unavailable for the game against Accrington after the red card he picked up against Colchester - it is the final game of his three-match suspension.

Shortly after the clash against Stanley Salop are once again in EFL Trophy action when they welcome Mat Sadler’s Walsall to Shropshire.