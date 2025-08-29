Shrewsbury Town complete double signing

Kabia joins on a season-long loan from Premier League club Arsenal, where he made one first-team appearance last season in the 5-1 Carabao Cup win over Bolton.

The 19-year-old also made three starts in Arsenal’s EFL Trophy campaign last time out against Leyton Orient, MK Dons and Colchester.

Kabia is Dutch and will bring much-needed pace to Michael Appleton’s frontline as they prepare to take on Accrington Stanley in League Two on Saturday, with both sides still searching for their first win.

Town have had a disappointing start to the season only taking one point from their opening four games, but they were good despite losing at Swindon last weekend, and they picked up their first victory in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

The second signing, Brook has come through the youth system at Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

He joins Shrewsbury following a spell with Leamington in the National League North - the same place Callum Stewart joined Town from in January this year.

He has made two appearances already this season, playing in his side’s 2-1 victory against Radcliffe.

He also featured in the 3-2 defeat against Kidderminster - he played 90 minutes in both matches.

The arrival may mean current back-up keeper Toby Savin could depart the club in the final few hours of the transfer window.

Appleton has spoken at length about how players may need to leave the Croud Meadow in order for reinforcements to come in.

Brook’s arrival may imply Savin is heading for the exit door after falling down the pecking order following Elyh Harrison’s arrival. He spent the second half of last season on loan.