Non-league preview: Bridgnorth boss looks to put things right after saying sorry

Bridgnorth had enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign - going unbeaten in six league games and then dumping higher-league AFC Wolverhampton City out of the FA Vase on penalties.

But they came crashing back to earth at the hands on Monday - and now return home tomorrow (3pm) looking to put it right against Birstall United.

"To everyone who's connected to AFC Bridgnorth, I can only apologise to after Monday's heavy loss - it was totally unacceptable," Griffiths posted on social media. "We've worked incredibly hard to bring football and good times back to Bridgnorth.

"It's totally unacceptable from myself, the staff and the players, but we are determined to get it right.

"Looking back from the end of last season and the start of this season, we've been on an incredible run of form.

"We are determined to bounce back and put things right starting with Saturday at home vs Birstall United.

"All support is welcome. Look forward to seeing you down at Crown Meadow."

Midland Premier outfit Whitchurch Alport are not in action this weekend, but head to Northwich Victoria on Tuesday (7.45pm) looking for some consistency after picking up four points from their opening four games.

The same cannot be said of Shifnal Town in their first season at step four of the non-league pyramid - they are unbeaten in four Northern One West matches.

Next up for the third-placed Shropshire side is a trip to struggling Wythenshawe Town tomorrow (3pm) - as they look to close the three-point gap to the summit.

Ludlow Town will look to build on their 4-1 thumping of derby rivals Wellington on Bank Holiday Monday when they visit Woodford United in Hellenic League Division One tomorrow (3pm).

Newly-promoted Telford Town will be looking to maintain their fantastic start to the North West Counties League Division One South season when they head to mid-table Ashville.

Town have won four and drawn of their first five matches of the season to sit top of the pile - though they did exit the FA Vase at the hands of Gresley Rovers last weekend.

Eshan Greer was Telford's hat-trick hero in their 6-0 triumph over Haughmond in the preliminary round of the Edward Case Cup on Wednesday night. Alex Hughes, Joe Care and an own goal completed the rout.

Haughmond - out of the cup and rock bottom of the league - are on the road at Foley Meir tomorrow (3pm), hoping to end a run of five consecutive defeats to start the season.

Allscott Heath face a tricky task at home to a Stafford Town, who lost in the play-off final last season and have started this campaign with four consecutive victories.

Allscott exited the Edward Case Cup at the preliminary round stage with a 3-2 loss at Foley Meir on Tuesday - despite twice fighting back through Ryan Knott and Steven Hole.

Shawbury United face another of the season's early pace-setters as they host a Runcorn Town side who posted four consecutive victories before losing to Sandbach United.

Shawbury were also knocked out of the Edward Case Cup on Tuesday, going down 3-1 to Wolverhampton Sporting despite a consolation effort from Eric Mensah.

Market Drayton Town have a weekend off to reflect on their poor start to the season, and return to action on at Cheadle Heath Nomads the following Saturday, September 6