Michael Appleton on his Shrewsbury Town transfer wishlist
Shrewsbury Town are hoping to add more pace and athleticism in the final few days of the transfer window, says Michael Appleton.
Salop have until Monday at 7pm to add to their squad before the window shuts.
The Town head coach has spoken about how the club may need players to leave in order for reinforcements to come in and strengthen them.
Shrews have had a difficult start to the season after failing to win any of their opening four League Two matches.
And Appleton has spoken about how he would like to add to the group.