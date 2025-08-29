Michael Appleton delivers Shrewsbury transfer window update

Salop are working around the clock to try and strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes on Monday - they have until 7 pm to conduct their business.

Shrews have not signed anyone since Tommy McDermott arrived in Shropshire in the middle of August.

Appleton has said players will need to leave the club to make it easy to bring in fresh faces, and he says those deals will be right for all involved.

“I think they are closer,” he said. “Definitely. It's just obviously in the window, 24 hours is a hell of a long time.

“I know we've got about 72 hours left as of now. They definitely are closer, but I've got nothing to report as of yet. But we're reasonably confident that one or two will be leaving.

“It's the right thing to do for all concerned.”

Town have brought eight new faces to the Croud Meadow over the course of the summer and he is confident a ninth will arrive soon.

He said: “I'm very, very, very confident on one. Like, super confident on one of them. But I don't want to go yes until I know 100 per cent.

“I'm super confident one will be done very, very quickly.

“I think we're waiting on the answers for one or two more. But again, we won't be the only sort of clubs that will be interested in town, so to speak.

“So if it happens sooner or maybe a bit later, I do believe before Monday that at least a couple of new faces will be in the door.”

With the departure of director of football Micky Moore a few weeks ago, there has been a change in the way recruitment works at the football club.

Appleton has had to take on some of Moore’s responsibilities, and head of recruitment Tom Ware has also been heavily involved alongside chief executive Liam Dooley.

With a clash against Accrington this weekend and then another EFL Trophy game - this time against Walsall on Tuesday night. It is a busy and pivotal period for the club.

“Lots and lots of conversations,” Appleton continued. “I didn't really get much time to spend with what should have been a family day on Wednesday, which didn't go down too well for my wife and my son.

“I am dealing with a lot of phone calls, as you can imagine.

“The reality is, it needs to happen. It's one of them where it can be quite challenging and quite stressful at times, but it's actually quite exciting as well.

“So, you know, it's something that we look forward to.

“It's going to be a busy period, there's no doubt. We've got the deadline looming. We've got the game tomorrow. We've got a game to prepare for on Tuesday as well.

“So,it is all go at the moment. But I'd rather it be that way than, you know, sat there with my legs crossed and having nothing to do.”

Mal Benning has been struggling with a foot injury, but is expected to be OK to feature against Stanley, whereas George Lloyd is a doubt with a hamstring injury he sustained last weekend against Swindon.