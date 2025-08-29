Latest Bucks addition will add pace and versatility says Kevin Wilkin

Bucks announced the arrival of the former Alvechurch full-back on Friday, meaning the youngster links up with Dylan Allen-Hadley once more - another who also arrived from the Church.

Dyer, who is a player Telford have been interested in for a while, had been training with the Bucks on and off throughout pre-season, and Wilkin is pleased to have signed him.

He said: “Yeah, he'd been with us and training on and off with us through the preseason, had a bit of an injury, and we've been keen to sign him.

“He’s been on our radar for a little while now. Hopefully, he can kick on. He's been a solid step three player who we feel can give us a little bit of a boost down either side.”

Dyer will offer competition for places at full-back on both sides.

“He is very versatile,” Wilkin continued. He’s primarily been a left full-back, but he can play right full-back, so he'll add some competition in those two areas for us and hopefully start to raise the standard to which we’ve been working.

“He's very quick, and that will be a threat and something you need in the modern game. He ticked a lot of the boxes, and obviously, he's another one that we've got to get a progression out of.

“He’s had a lot of interest from clubs over and above us, so I’m delighted to get him on board and hopefully he can enjoy his time with us.”