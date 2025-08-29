Latest Bucks addition will add pace and versatility says Kevin Wilkin
Kevin Wilkin believes Ammar Dyer will add pace and versatility to AFC Telford United.
Bucks announced the arrival of the former Alvechurch full-back on Friday, meaning the youngster links up with Dylan Allen-Hadley once more - another who also arrived from the Church.
Dyer, who is a player Telford have been interested in for a while, had been training with the Bucks on and off throughout pre-season, and Wilkin is pleased to have signed him.
He said: “Yeah, he'd been with us and training on and off with us through the preseason, had a bit of an injury, and we've been keen to sign him.
“He’s been on our radar for a little while now. Hopefully, he can kick on. He's been a solid step three player who we feel can give us a little bit of a boost down either side.”
Dyer will offer competition for places at full-back on both sides.
“He is very versatile,” Wilkin continued. He’s primarily been a left full-back, but he can play right full-back, so he'll add some competition in those two areas for us and hopefully start to raise the standard to which we’ve been working.
“He's very quick, and that will be a threat and something you need in the modern game. He ticked a lot of the boxes, and obviously, he's another one that we've got to get a progression out of.
“He’s had a lot of interest from clubs over and above us, so I’m delighted to get him on board and hopefully he can enjoy his time with us.”