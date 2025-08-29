"I want good energy around me" - Wolves boss has say on goalkeeper's departure

The fourth choice goalkeeper, who was influential in the dressing room and helped with leadership among the group, made a surprise move to Everton just before the season started and will now return to face his old club at Molineux this weekend.

Pereira was fond of the shot-stopper and even had him take some team talks before games last season - before he handed King his Wolves and Premier League debut off the bench on the final day of the campaign.

Now, the head coach has revealed that King was keen to make the switch to Merseyside, before insisting that he cannot have players in the building that do not want to be there.

"King is a player that I like, with the personality I like," Pereira said.

"But at his age, he came to me and said it's his last contract and a big opportunity for his career.