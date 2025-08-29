'Don't know what that means': Tony Mowbray opens up on post West Brom exit and drops managerial future hint

Around 15 and a half years on from the end of his first spell at Albion that saw Mowbray lead Albion to the Championship title - he returned to replace Carlos Corberan.

His return was extra special given the fact the 61-year-old had just been given the all clear to return to management following a battle with bowel cancer.

His appointment was welcomed by many Albions fans - who recalled memories of Mowbray's 2007/08 side that picked up the Championship title.

However, despite some highlights, such as a 5-1 victory against Portsmouth on his Hawthorns return - Mowbray was axed after just 17 games as Albion slipped out of the play-off race.

Since his departure from Albion, Mowbray has had time away from the football spotlight but this week he gave a lengthy interview to Sam Allardyce's 'No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast'.

The much loved former Baggies boss revealed his health is in good condition following his latest scan - and he explained what he has been up to since he was sacked back in April.

He said: "I made a concious effort after the West Brom situation to go and enjoy the summer with my family and my three teenage boys.

"They had been badgering me to go back to Florida, as we have a house full of pictures of them at Disneyworld on all the rides.

"We're not long back from there and had an amazing time. After West Brom I wanted to spend that time with the family because you sacrifice a lot as a manager.

"The kids stay at their school and you go away to work while your wife looks after them.

Mowbray was Shilen Patel's first appointment since being owner of the club. However, he was sacked just months into his return (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"We went to Gleneagles to play some golf and I took the wife to Ibiza."

It has been a whirlwind 12 months for Mowbray - who opened up about his battle with cancer before making a swift return to management with Albion.

Despite that stint lasting just a few months - it has not deterred the former defender who believes there is a management role left for him in football.

He said: "Now the football season has started, I'm starting to get that itch.

"I live for football and family.

"People have said to me through my illness, 'are you going to retire Tony?'

"Retire - I don't know what that means. I love football and need to be around it.

"I watch too much of it! My wife asks me every morning, 'is there a match on the tele tonight'.

"I want to be involved in football and I still feel there is a managerial role left for me."