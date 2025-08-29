Bowls round-up: Wraight makes it a Bank Holiday hat-trick

Callum Wraight won big money tournaments on three successive days over the weekend, from Preston through to Scarborough, racking up the miles and the prize money.

A month shy of his 39th birthday, the Castlefields star started with a £520 triumph at the Farington Open in Leyland, near Preston, on Saturday and picked up £700 next day for winning the Wharton Cons Open in Winsford.

Not content with that, he and partner Zoe and their three young children made the 150 mile trip to Scarborough where Wraight added £750 as the champion of Monday’s historic one-day competition for the Gambert Baines Trophy.

He paid a glowing tribute to his family after winning the Farington title with 21-7 wins over Josh Mordue and then final rival John Coupe to secure his second triumph there in three years on a green he said was “an absolute pleasure to play on.”

Impressed Wharton Cons spokesman Phil Cookson said: “Congratulations to Callum Wraight who is this year’s winner, beating Gareth Stanway 21-13 in the final after playing extremely well all night to blitz his way through the field.”

Blitz was the right word as the Shrewsbury taxi driver won 21-1, 21-8 against Matty Worden and 21-5 in the semi-finals against Steve Morrey, the conqueror of Peter Grimston (SJ Bayley) in the last eight.

At the Yorkshire resort Wraight’s victims included British Merit winner Gareth Coates 21-19 in the last eight and Steven West 21-13 in the final as he retained superb piece of silverware after a magnificent seven wins on the day.

Next in his sights is a £1,000 first prize in the Tom Roberts Memorial finals at Gresford in Wrexham on Saturday night and then it’s look out everyone who is competing in next week’s Isle of Man September Festival.

Weekend prizes up for grabs

A small army of Shropshire bowlers is preparing to invade the Isle of Man September Festival, meaning opportunity knocks for others in the county this weekend.

And entries are still being taken for Sunday's Bylet Open, which starts at the Bridgnorth club at 10am – entry costs £20 – and is a Champion of Champions qualifier.

Not too far away, Ludlow Castle is the venue for the Hendra Healthcare Ludlow League’s Individual Merit from 10am with 36 entries meaning preliminary round ties start at 9.30am.

It’s also Merit time for the 10-year-old Oswestry League at Johnstown (10am), with the 34 entries including big guns Megis Phillis, Dave Edwards and Dave Bond.

Before then, a quartet of well-known county men target a £1,000 first prize at finals night in the Tom Roberts Memorial at Gresford Colliery, near Wrexham, on Saturday (5.30pm).

Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight, fresh from his first ever three titles in three days blitz – is the 5/2 favourite, with proven winners Ash Wellings, Scott Harries and Jack Hewitt also in the hunt.

Wraight will make a sentimental journey to Skipton tomorrow to play in the relaunched John Rycroft comp for 32 bowlers with a £400 top prize.

It was one of the first big titles he won back in 2008 and he wants it again before heading to the five-day Manx Festival on Monday to go straight into action in the Tourism Knockout.

The local action continues on Monday afternoon with Shrewsbury looking to retain the Alf Dixon Trophy in their annual 12-a-side challenge match against their senior citizens rivals from Mid Shropshire at Sinclair (1pm).