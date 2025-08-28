Young footballers enjoy Shropshire's Crossbar Cup

The Crossbar Cup, staged by The Crossbar Group, took place over five successive weeks, with five different five-a-side competitions held for boys and girls in the impressive surroundings of Lilleshall National Sports Centre.

First held more than 10 years ago, the Crossbar Cup is firmly established as a hugely popular annual event in the calendar for many Shropshire primary schools.

This year’s competition once again proved to be a real hit with the young footballers taking part

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s head of education in sport, said: “It’s great for the children to have the opportunity to represent their schools in a fun and competitive way at such a fantastic facility as Lilleshall National Sports Centre where the pitches are brilliant.

“More than 400 children played in this year’s five different competitions, which included a couple of schools entering teams for the first time, and we were very lucky with the weather.

“The children really enjoyed it and the Crossbar Cup is all about creating special memories that will last a lifetime when they think back in years to come to playing in these competitions.”

Luke added: "Group matches were played first before being followed by teams playing in either the Crossbar Cup or Crossbar Plate, depending on where they had finished in their groups.

“Then came the semi-finals and finals, so it’s a good way of making sure that everyone stays involved in the competition by playing lots of matches and having an equal chance of winning some silverware.”

Crudgington Primary School won the Crossbar Cup for Year 5/6 girls, with Lawley Primary School lifting the Crossbar Plate.Redhill Primary Academy were winners of the Year 5/6 boys Crossbar Cup, with Newdale Primary School victorious in the Crossbar Plate.

The Year 3/4 girls Crossbar Cup was won by Lawley Primary School, with Lightmoor Village Primary School taking home the Crossbar Plate.

There was success for Apley Wood Primary School, the Crossbar Cup winners for Year 3/4 boys, with Crudgington Primary School coming out on top in the Crossbar Plate.

Telford’s Lawley Primary School made it a hat-trick of trophies for the school by winning the Crossbar Cup for Key Stage 1, with Newdale Primary School winning the Crossbar Plate.

Crossbar’s team of coaches deliver sport across the curriculum at the schools which took part in the Crossbar Cup.

