Wolves seal loan deal for Czech international defender

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs for more than a week with Wolves and Girona agreeing an initial loan fee for around £6million.

The deal also includes a buy option for a further £20million, which will be paid after the player has played a certain number of games. As a result, the move is expected to become permanent, with the player agreeing a contract until 2030.

“I’m very, very excited. Even the first day, it’s very exciting for me to see how to staff are working and everything around, the first view of the club. It's very beautiful, very amazing. So, I cannot wait for it," said the 26-year-old.

“It’s been very crazy the last few days. Also, the travelling was busy. But I believe that it’s coming to an end, it will be calmer, and I will have more time to focus on my future club.”

The 6ft 3in defender, who can also play in midfield brings much needed experience to the side, having made just shy of 250 domestic appearences.



A move to Sparta Prague in 2019 represented steady progress and brought a first taste of European football and silverware through the Czech Cup – one of four titles he won with his new side.

Ladislav Krejčí (pic Getty)

"The talks were last week," continued Krejci. "They made a big impact and were very interesting for me, because the coach said he was excited from last year, from last season. He showed me and told me some basics of what he wants from the team and from myself.

"The first things were very interesting, and I'm looking forward to meeting him as a person, to working with him and building myself as a professional. It's interesting that we met in pre-season. I didn't know anyone personally but it's good. Now, I cannot wait to meet them on the pitch as teammates."

"It’s exciting, the biggest league in the world, a big achievement for myself, it’s a dream. So, I'm very glad for this opportunity from the club and from everyone who is involved in this and has put their faith in me, and I hope I will give it back.

"I hope all my past experiences from Sparta, from the Europa League, from the Champions League, from La Liga will help. I'm going step by step. I try to take a lot of information, a lot of things from the games, from the teammates, from the past. So, I believe I can use it, and I hope I will learn much more here."

In 2022, the defender was named the Sparta captain, and during that first year as skipper helped guide the club to a first championship title in nine years – a campaign he was also named the division’s Player of the Season.

"I was [captain] in my past club. I was in very, very close contact with everyone, with the teammates, with the manager, with the fans, everything. To be honest, I don't think about it, because these things come naturally. So, I’ll concentrate on the other things at the moment."



During a final season in the Czech capital, Krejci led Sparta to the last 16 of the Europa League and, operating in midfield, finished with 11 goals and seven assists, earning him a move to La Liga.



The switch to Girona saw Krejci slot into the defensive line, and seven of his 36 appearances in the north of Spain came in the Champions League

The 26-year-old played against Wolves at the Estadi Montilivi during pre-season and started both of Girona’s opening two La Liga fixtures.