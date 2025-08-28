Michael Appleton on Shrewsbury Town 'baby steps' as Salop chief lays down fresh challenge to players

After an opening day draw - Salop have lost five games on the trot in all competitions, with their latest league defeat coming courtesy of a last minute goal at Swindon on Saturday.

But they received a timely boost in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night, as goals from Tommy McDermott, John Marquis and Will Boyle helped them to a 3-1 win over Chelsea U21s.

They came from behind to dominate large parts of the game - and arguably could have won by more with the chances they created in the game.

Appleton acknowledged that the win will give his players a boost after a miserable start to the season - but he also admits it was a timely pick up for himself too.