Liam Keen comment: Wolves win the perfect tonic to difficult few weeks

The general feeling around the club, from a disgruntled fan base to a team that needs help in the transfer window, meant Molineux was quiet at kick-off.

But the stadium was rocking at the end as Wolves entertained, enthralled and more importantly, won.

Goalscorers

There is a reason that so many clubs are chasing strikers in this transfer window and it is because they change games.

Jorgen Strand Larsen has had to contend with a lot of noise around his future and that cannot be easy when going into a game in front of your own supporters.

Vitor Pereira needed him from the bench and the Norwegian proved he is ready to perform with two excellent late finishes to lift the roof off Molineux and send Wolves into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Premier League is Wolves' obvious priority, but a win against a fellow top flight team will help with momentum and confidence nonetheless.

He took the first goal instinctively on his wrong foot but it was the second goal that was most satisfying, as he bullied defenders to get on the end of a cross and power home a header.

Jorgen Strand Larsen (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves are insistent they will not sell him, as Newcastle push for his signature before next Monday's transfer deadline day, but his value has probably increased with two goals in this fashion.