Jorgen Strand Larsen makes Wolves stance clear amid Newcastle interest
Jorgen Strand Larsen has told Wolves he wishes to make a move to Newcastle United before the transfer window closes, the Express & Star understands.
By Liam Keen
Published
The Magpies have so far had two bids turned down for the striker, worth £50million and £55million, and they are expected to return with a third bid of £60million or more imminently.
Wolves maintain their position that the player is not for sale at any price this summer, with chairman Jeff Shi making it clear that he will not sell the Norwegian.