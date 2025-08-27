Wilkin ready to ring the changes after Bucks' winless start

The Bucks, back in National League North following promotion, have so far lost two and drawn three - fighting back from 2-0 down for the most recent of those at Darlington on Bank Holiday Monday.

Boss Wilkin felt both Quakers goals were preventable, and hinted heavily five games had been sufficient opportunity for some players, and one they’d not taken.

“We have to let the dust settle, and in my mind's eye, I do understand where it's at," he said. "I need to change something about it because we can't carry on the way that we are.

"Without being so drastic, they're a great bunch of lads, and want to learn and want to do well, and you saw that.

"I said to them at half-time, it's the reaction, you keep having a go and keep fighting and scrapping, and the boys that came on have had a right go.

"Two subs have come up with a couple of terrific goals and kept believing and kept pushing, and if we keep the back door shut in that moment, then clearly we can be successful. It is just joining and linking those two things up, and I can see what we need to do.”

The absence of striker Matty Stenson meant a first start since his return to the club for Shrewsbury Town loanee Ricardo Dinanga, and there was also a debut for summer signing Alex Fletcher.

The experienced midfielder suffered an injury in pre-season and had to wait for his chance, but once handed the opportunity, he showed he can be an asset.

Wilkin said: “We're probably a little bit inexperienced at the moment and certainly Alex coming in and having the effect he has... He is that bit of a leader, he is comfortable in his skin and he's done really, really well for us in there to take the armband as well. And hopefully his infectious nature will grow within the team and he can stay to that level and keep us moving forward.”