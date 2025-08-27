West Brom set to add sixth summer signing with deal agreed for Bournemouth defender

Albion have already added a number of players to their squad this summer - and now Bournemouth defender Chris Mepham is on the verge of becoming their sixth summer addition.

The 27-year-old Welsh international came through the ranks at Brentford before breaking into the first team fold.

Back in 2019, he made a reported £12m switch to Bournemouth and has racked up over 120 appearances for the Cherries.

The 48-cap Welsh international then had a spell on loan with Sunderland last season - helping Regis Le Bris' side win promotion to the top flight.

His future has been the subject of speculation this summer - with the defender linked with a potential switch to Rangers.

However, he is now set for move to the Baggies after terms have been agreed between Bournemouth and Albion.

He is set to undergo a medical - and will be the latest defender to arrive at Albion this summer.

Torbjorn Heggem represented a big loss for Albion when he completed a £9m switch to Bologna.

However, Albion had already brought in Nat Phillips and George Campbell - before Krystian Bielik arrived from Birmingham City.

Mepham will add to Albion's defensive depth - with the Welshman able to play at centre back or at right back.