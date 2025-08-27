Shrewsbury Town debrief: Confidence, chances but still a need to address certain areas

It may have been in a competition that some fans have little care about, against an under 21 side - but when you're on a run like Salop, a win is a win.

Jonny Drury looks at some key points to come from the game:

McDermott a class act

Of the signings Salop have made this summer - the Burnley loanee looks very much like he could be one of the best.

Having been sent off on his full debut, Salop fans haven't seen much of him so far.

But from what he displayed in this one, there is no doubt they have a technically good player on their hands - and one who isn't afraid to put himself about.

Willing to take the ball in tight spaces and drive Salop forward, he was at the heart of much of what Appleton's side did going forward.

He showed his eye for goal with his equaliser - and he looks like he could pivotal to what Appleton is looking to build.

Pace out wide is lacking