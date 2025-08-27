Shrewsbury Town boss explains why he needs more from experienced players

Town, relegated after finishing bottom of League One last term, have taken just one point from their first five League Two matches and sit 23rd in the table.

Boss Appleton has acknowledged performance levels need to be “miles better” and has stressed the importance of experienced players taking the lead.

The majority of Town’s eight signings have EFL experience and Appleton said: "They are massive, not just from a leadership point of view, they are important on the pitch.

"The reality is those players have to manage themselves and manage the group.

"It is not like anyone has lit the season up, sometimes in this situation, you have one or two who are absolutely flying even if the team isn’t. That is not the case.

"We've not got any of those at the minute, everyone is more than capable of giving us so much more.

"Experienced players are part of that, they are not getting away with me making statements like that.

"I can't pick out two or three, a big number can be miles better and will be miles better."

One of those players recruited over the summer, defender Tom Sang, has stressed the need for players to remain positive.

The 26-year-old was part of the Port Vale team which won promotion back to League One last season, a year after being relegated.

He said: "I know it is not easy to bounce straight back.

"There are certain things to forget about the previous year to get moving in a position where we're going in the right direction as quick as possible.

"Something I bring day to day is being positive and that is important.”

Town host Accrington, who sit just one point and two places above them in the table, on Saturday.