The US international arrived earlier this summer - and after the departure of Torbjorn Heggem to Bologna, he has found himself as Albion's first choice centre back alongside fellow summer signing Nat Phillips.

Having made his debut off the bench against Blackburn - he has impressed in starts against Wrexham and Portsmouth.

Despite the signing of Krystian Bielik and youngster Caleb Taylor waiting in the wings - the commanding defender seems to have made the position his own.

And that has helped Campbell achieve one of his early goals at Albion.

He has also outlined a second goal - and he revealed that it was high on the agenda when he first met Albion head coach Ryan Mason after arriving at the club.

He said: "One of my main goals is to make Maurico Pochettino's job hard to pick centre backs for the World Cup and even when I came here, I told Ryan Mason that my goals were to push for a spot here and also for one in the World Cup squad.

George Campbell plays a pass in West Brom training (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"It helps that we've started well. I need to keep a steady head because even if it doesn't happen, it is a long, long journey that I've committed to here and even for the rest of my career.

"So I'm just trying to push to get in the best position possible to reach the highest level."

Campbell's defensive attributes have been there to see for Albion fans so far.

A commanding defender in the air - he has all the traits of an old fashioned central defender who knows what his primary job is.

However, there has been glimpses of what Campbell can potentially do further up the pitch - with the defender going on mazy runs as he tries to drag Albion up the field.

And he has given an insight into where that desire to get further forward comes from.

He said: "Whenever it's mentioned to me, I always say it's teh fun part of the game. That, for me, is what I enjoy most, especially when the team's pressing and you get that window to go forward, I just love running with the ball.

"I played in midfield before becoming a professional footballer, so it's something I feel has naturally developed in my game and I'm always hoping that the team gives me the chance to do it."