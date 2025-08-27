'I want to do it': Alex Mowatt's West Brom goal remains the same after experienced midfielder extends Albion stay

The 30-year-old Leeds United academy graduate signed for Albion back in 2021 as a free agent following his departure from Barnsley.

He was a main fixture in the Albion side during his first season at the club - but the campaign ultimately ended in disappointment.

His former manager Valerian Ismael brought him to the club after a successful spell at Oakwell - but Ismael was sacked just months into his time at Albion.

Mowatt then began to fall out of favour with his replacement Steve Bruce - and he eventually sent Mowatt out on loan to Middlesbrough.

The Albion man then almost helped one of their rivals to promotion - with Boro falling short of a Wembley play-off appearance as they were beaten by Coventry in the semi-finals.

Mowatt returned to Albion in 2023 and went straight back into Carlos Corberan's plans and has hardly left the starting eleven since then.

Last summer he signed a two year contract and with that due to run out in 2026 - and last week it was confirmed that Mowatt had penned a one year contract extension at The Hawthorns.

Mowatt has explained that when he arrived at Albion his goal was to get the club promoted back to the Premier League as soon as possible.

That is yet to happen - but the former Leeds and Barnsley man's target remains the same.

Alex Mowatt sprays a pass. The West Brom man penned a new deal this week (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

He told BBC Radio WM: "I was so pleased to get it done because I have loved my time here.

"We've not got promotion yet which is what I came here to do, I want to do it and hopefully we can be right up there.

"The target remains the top six, it is a massive club and we should be aiming for the top six. We've had a good start and we need to continue that and keep going really.

"I like it here, I like living in the city, everyone around the place is great, I'm really settled and that is a big part of why I wanted to stay as well."

Despite arriving at Albion with hundreds of Championship appearances under his belt - Mowatt joined an experience squad with players who had come down with Albion from the Premier League.

Many of those have departed in recent seasons - as the club's owners have sought to bring down the average age of the squad.

And with many senior players having left the club in the past two seasons, Mowatt now sees himself as one of the players who has to set up into a leadership type role.

The midfielder, who made his 450th Championship appearance in the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth on Saturday, said: "Lots of players have left, like Barts (Kyle Bartley) and Matty Phillips. They set the right example every day and now it is up to me and a few other lads to start doing that as well.

"I like to pass on my experience. There are lads in the academy and even with players like Toby (Collyer), Ousie (Ousmane Diakite) and Cole Deeming, players like that that I can help because I've played so many games in the Championship.

"I know what it is like and I can pass my experience on."