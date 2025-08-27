Fan column: Ambition a concern as Wolves lack investment on and off pitch

In any competitive environment, if you voluntarily shelve ambition, limit investment and are content with remaining static, it should come as little surprise that your competitors rapidly leave you floundering.

Wolves, whether by design or negligence appear to have drifted towards this disconcerting route.

This is no premature reaction on the back of a mere couple of poor results. More a recognition of a gradual decline over a sustained period since the exceptional first couple of seasons after promotion.

It’s easy to dole out criticism and misunderstand the actions of the club. For example, losing Matheus Cunha was inevitable. He negotiated a contract with a get out clause that saw Wolves pocket over £60m when it was possible we could have lost him for nothing.

Bigger clubs than Wolves have been pragmatic enough to accept that selling their best assets is sometimes unavoidable. And when the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City set their sights on the likes of Jota, Neto and Ait-Nouri respectively and the players wish to leave, then our priorities have to shift. Cash in as best that we can.