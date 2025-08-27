Elias and Salvatori are the best of the bowls beginners

Elias McNicol and Salvatori Farruggio contested the inaugural county final for people who have taken up the sport in the last two season when it was played at Old Shrewsbury.

McNicol, who plays for Prince of Wales Hotel in Division Four of the Tanners league’s Shrewsbury set-up, and Sir John Bayley youngster Farruggio came through two round robin groups that catered for 13 entries on Sunday.

A great start to the final saw McNicol take control to lead 18-7 and, despite a strong push from the Telford junior – who won Mid Shropshire’s Junior Doubles with Harris Needham earlier this season – he ended up losing 21-14 after 26 ends.

“Elias and Salvatori will represent Shropshire at the BCGBA Beginners Merit finals day in September when it is also hoped they will be joined by some or all of the five reserve players we have been asked to supply details of,” said county comps chief Mike Pottter.

McNicol won five of his six group games while Farruggio pipped Josh Williams to runner-up spot behind Harry Grimston in his their group thanks to a better aggregate.

Then in the semi-finals McNicol beat Mathew Parton 21-12 while Farruggio had to work harder to overcome Grimston 21-18 after being 17-8 up.