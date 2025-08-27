Carabao Cup: Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v West Ham as star gets 9/10
Liam Keen rates the Wolves players on their performance following their Carabao Cup win over West Ham.
Sam Johnstone
The goalkeeper was fairly composed and actually had very little to do, other than the two West Ham goals, where he was let down by his defenders but perhaps could have come out quicker.
Quiet: 5
Rodrigo Gomes
The wing-back did well to react quickest for the opening goal and he offered a fast attacking threat down the right, but he must do better for West Ham's equaliser.
Scored: 7
Yerson Mosquera
A steady return to the pitch for Mosquera, but the defender did leave Paqueta for West Ham's second in a show of poor defending.
Steady: 6
Emmanuel Agbadou
After a difficult start to the season, Agbadou was better on and off the ball against West Ham, but he also did not cover himself in glory for the Paqueta goal.
Better: 6