Wolves closing in on new defender signing

Talks have been ongoing between the two clubs for more than a week as Wolves aim to bolster Vitor Pereira's defensive options before the transfer window closes next Monday.

There has now been a breakthrough in the negotiations, with Wolves and Girona believed to have agreed a fee worth up to £26million.

Krejci will now fly to England and complete his medical in the coming days, as Wolves hope to seal their new signing soon.

Wolves were keen to negotiate a lower fee and Girona continued to up their demands in recent days, which led to talks stalling.