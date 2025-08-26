West Brom's Isaac Price will be 'marked man' in Championship as playmaker earns assistant coach plaudits

The Northern Ireland international made a big impact after arriving in January for £2.5m from Belgian side Standard Liege.

The former Everton youngsters' form was a rare highlight in what was a poor end to the season for Albion - as they slipped out of play off contention.

It was a busy summer for Price, who continued his goal scoring exploits at international level as he became the youngster player to score nine goals for Northern Ireland, eclipsing the likes of George Best.

He has carried that on into the Championship season - finding the winner in the opening day victory over Blackburn, before his man of the match display at Wrexham where his two strikes helped Albion to a 3-2 victory.

He has been grabbing all the headlines and plaudits in Albion's winning start to the season - but he endured a difficult afternoon in the 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers.