Wellington on the verge of Shropshire County League title

Wellington are now 45 points clear at the summit with just three matches left to play, and could clinch the title as early as this Saturday.

But they appeared set to lose some of their advantage to the chasing pack after being bowled out for 155 at home to a Newtown side who are not yet out of the woods in the relegation battle.

There appeared to be little batting trouble for Wellington - even if nobody was scoring big - as they advanced to 109-4, but their last six wickets fell for 46 runs as Nathan Smith (4-58) helped skittle the leaders relatively cheaply.

Marco Malan and Griff Davies also took two wickets each for Newtown, while Luke Goring (25) had Wellington's modest top score.

The Newtown reply took a similar path to their hosts as they got to 104-4 before losing their last six wickets for 46 runs.

Six Wellington bowlers sent down deliveries in a bid to snatch victory, but Newtown still had two wickets in hand with just six runs needed for victory.

However, Mark Downes (2-5) - the sixth bowler tried - and Hugh Morris (3-29) grabbed the last two wickets thanks to catches from Matthew Morris and Dan Pilkington, respectively, to deny Newtown and keep Wellington firmly in charge of their own destiny.

Second-placed Wem are therefore still hoping for a couple of slip-ups, despite easing to a five-wicket win over fourth-placed St Georges.

Tom Astley (4-46) led the way in bowling the visitors out for 157 - a score vastly improved when No.9 Zabiullah Safi hit 58 runs from 19 balls, including eight sixes.

Harry Chandler (66 not out) anchored the Wem reply, but it was faltering at 44-4 until Matthew Cohen (55) joined him to help the hosts over the line - despite the best efforts of Shah Faiz (4-57).

Ludlow’s Abdul Manan Ahmadzai removes Whitchurch’s Kashif Hussain caught and bowled. Picture: Trevor Patchett

Ludlow (180) are nine points further back, but above St Georges into third after seeing off Whitchurch (150) by 30 runs.

Several batters got a start for Ludlow, without really going on - the best coming from skipper Jason Oakes (35).

Muhammad Fahim (4-28) gave Whitchurch something to go at and was then the star man with the bat as he hit 66.

But Abdul Manan Ahmadzai (4-45) and Luke Miles (4-62) made sure Ludlow had little to worry about.

Rock-bottom Bridgnorth (199) moved to the brink of relegation as they lost to Allscott Heath (202-8) by eight wickets.

Chris Green hit 78 for Bridgnorth, but Jason Summers (4-62 and 100no) made the difference for Allscott.

Elsewhere, Sentinel (201) beat Madeley (152) by 49 runs thanks to a five-wicket haul from Alex Johnson, while Shelton (258-7) overcame Quatt (204) by 54 runs after Saleh Ahmed's 119no.