Wellington made it "easy" for Ludlow in resounding derby demolition

The Lions suffered penalty shoot-out heartbreak against Bewdley Town in the FA Vase just 48 hours before, but produced the perfect response in the league to end a run of back-to-back defeats in style.

Harry Jones opened the scoring for Ludlow in the first half, before goals from George Crump, Woody Norman and Evans himself wrapped up a resounding win after the break.

"Two games in two days is never going to be easy and we had the disappointment of losing on penalties in the FA Vase," Evans conceded.

"It was just about making sure that we were fresher than they were and I did take a couple of lads off on Saturday with Monday in mind.

"Losing on penalties is never easy but it's a bit of lottery. Then coming into Monday, it was about being fresher than them and ideally winning the game.

Harry Jones scrambles home the opening goal for Ludlow against Wellington. (Image by Trevor Patchett)

"The game itself was pretty easy if I'm being brutally honest. They made it very easy for us and they only had two subs, which was part of the team talk.

"Keep the game intense, keep the ball in play as often as possible and make them work hard in those conditions.

"We had five subs to come on to win the game in the last half an hour if need be and it kind of panned out that way really.

"Going into the second half, we kept the tempo up and their goalkeeper made two really bad mistakes for the goal which gifted us the win."

Ludlow return to action with a trip to fourth-place Woodford United in the Hellenic League Division One on Saturday.