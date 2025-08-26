"We can't be too harsh" - TNS assistant on draw

Saints looked on course to make it three league wins in a row when Jordan Williams gave them the lead at the Blue Turtle Arena early in the second half.

Williams applied the final touch from close range after the hosts were unable to clear a corner.

But newly-promoted Colwyn Bay ensured the points were shared after Aaron Edwards, a former TNS player, equalised 14 minutes from time with a far-post finish.

Reflecting on the match, TNS assistant manager Seargeant said: "We’ve had chances towards the end, haven’t we, and we finished really strongly, but there wasn’t much in the game.

“There’s going to be a lot of teams who come here and don’t get anything, so we can’t be too harsh.

“Yes, we’ve got to do better with a few different things. We’ve got to defend crosses better again, but, yes, we’ve done enough to win the game in the end, so it is a frustrating one.”

TNS defender Danny Davies, making his first start for several months following injury, added: "Obviously, we wanted the three points, but I think there will be a lot of teams that come here and drop points because they’re a good team. They make it tough, the pitch was tough.

“Overall, just a little bit disappointed with quality in the final third and I think we’ve missed a couple of chances at the end to take the three points, so overall just a little bit disappointed that we couldn’t grab that late winner.”

TNS are on their travels again this weekend as they face a JD Cymru Premier trip to Barry Town United on Saturday (2.30pm).

