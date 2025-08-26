Shrewsbury player ratings v Chelsea U21s: 7s and 6s with couple of impressive displays

ELYH HARRISON

Didn't have a great deal to do throughout the game with Chelsea failing to create a host of chances. Did produce a top save in the first half though to deny a certain Mheuka goal from yards out.

SAVE: 7

TOM ANDERSON

Will have been disappointed with the manner of the Chelsea goal - as Mheuka found it far too easy to find space in the box to tap home. Aside from that, kept Chelsea relatively quiet, were strong in the air and dangerous at corners.

Commanding: 6

WILL BOYLE

Back into the side and impressed. Hit the side netting in the first half and looked pretty solid defensively in a back three. And like the other central defenders, always looked like they were likely to win the ball at corners. Did well to rise highest for his goal.

Scorer: 7

SAM STUBBS

A solid for the defender, which, given Salop's recent defensive woes, he would have been quite happy with. Struggled for pace at times with the speed Chelsea had but handled himself well.

Steady: 6