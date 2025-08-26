Non-league round-up: Shifnal unbeaten in four, while Alport seek form

This really was a game of two halves, as Shifnal struggled to get to grips with an uncompromising Darlo side - but an impressive half-time team talk saw them looking a totally different side after the break.

The home side were penned in their own half for much of the first period, and Fabian Salmon’s 30-yard free-kick after 19 minutes was turned over the crossbar by Andy Wycherley.

Two minutes later, Jack Downing played a free-kick to Keiron Berry unmarked just inside the penalty area, and he drove low into the far corner of the net for the opener.

The visitors continued to have the territorial advantage, but were unable to add to the score.

The Shifnal equaliser came moments before the end of 45 minutes, when a poor clearance fell to Jack Hodnett, who coolly lobbed home from 25 yards.

The second half was largely one-way traffic in Shifnal’s favour.

Josh Green saw his 49th-minute free-kick turned over the crossbar by Zac Prior.

Then Jack Fishman’s long throw created chaos in the visitors’ defence, and Harry Bower’s shot from the edge of the penalty area was deflected over for a corner.

Shortly after this, Green’s searing 25-yard drive was inches too high.

Bower was again unlucky in the 78th minute when the ball was palmed out to him by Prior, his 15-yard effort again taking a deflection for a corner.

Substitute Shaquille Whittingham had a chance to give the hosts maximum points on 80 minutes, but his header from Bower’s cross was too high.

Shifnal are back in action at struggling Wythenshawe Town on Saturday (3pm).

Jacob Edwards scores for Whitchurch Alport against Hanley Town Picture: Liam Pritchard

Whitchurch Alport are still looking for some consistency in the Midland League Premier Division.

After picking up their first league win of the campaign over Uttoxeter Town on Saturday, they were straight back on the losing trail when they faced Hanley Town on Monday.

Eden Bailey gave Hanley a first-half lead, but Jacob Edwards deservedly swept Alport level eight minutes after the break.

However, parity would not even last 10 minutes as Jack Sheward missed his attempted clearance on a hard, bobbling pitch and Bailey gratefully accepted the gift.

And Hanley finished the stronger too, with Finlay Pattison striking the post before finally making the game safe for Hanley in stoppage time.

Alport are not in action this weekend, and return to the pitch at Northwich Victoria on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

AFC Bridgnorth's unbeaten start to the season was ended in emphatic style as they crashed to a 7-0 reverse at Knowle.

Bridgnorth had won four and drawn two of their first six matches, before also advancing in the FA Vase at AFC Wolverhampton City on Saturday.

But a ruthless Knowle side put them to the sword as Talib Copeland and Odane Barnes put them 2-0 up at half-time.

Zak Parsons added a 16-minute hat-trick after the interval, before Ricardo Dudley and substitute Hayden Purves completed the rout.

AFC host Birstall United on Saturday (3pm) before travelling to Gornal Athletic on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Ludlow Town bounced back from their FA Vase exit at the hands of Bewdley Town to score a superb 4-1 victory over Wellington in Hellenic League Division One.

Sean Evans and Woody Norman wrapped up the result in the final 10 minutes after earlier goals from Harry Jones and George Crump.

There was no action in North West Counties League Division One South on Bank Holiday - with action resuming this weekend for Allscott Heath, Haughmond, Shawbury United and Telford Town.

Market Drayton Town have a week off before resuming their campaign at Cheadle Heath Nomads on Saturday, September 6.