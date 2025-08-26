Michael Appleton hails brave Shrewsbury Town and issues 'quietly confident' message on transfer window

After an opening day draw, Salop have lost their last five outings in all competitions - the latest coming courtesy of a late defeat at Swindon Town.

Appleton went with a strong side against Chelsea under 21s in their first EFL Trophy clash of the campaign at the Croud Meadow - opting for just four changes.

They fell behind to a quality Chelsea outfit - but Tommy McDermott levelled things up with a superb goal minutes later.

Chances came and went for Salop - but they did edge ahead through captain John Marquis before Will Boyle headed in a late third.

A relieved Appleton was delighted for his players to break their rotten run - and their response to going behind.

He said: "Obviously we are delighted to get the win, it has been a long time coming and it is one we fully deserved.

"I was delighted with the players getting on the front foot and we could have stepped away after the goal, but we responded really, really well and scored a couple of good goals.

"We missed a lot of opportunities which is a down side but those opportunities came from being really aggressive, pressing and being on the front foot.

"I've told the players it is a different game when you play in the opposition half, and sometimes you have to realise that and be brave.

"If a piece of skill opens you up you take it on the chin, but we did well in possession, kept asking questions against an opposition who, lets face it, are a top team and put out one of the strongest sides they could.

"There were lots of positives and good performances tonight, the back three were in sync with each other, Tommy (McDermott) and Isaac (England) did well with each other and then TP and the front two were good, TP ran his socks off."

Appleton also fielded questions on the transfer window with less than a week to go until it slams shut.

He has already indicated three or four players need to leave the club - and he issued a message on potential incomings with just days ticking away.

He said: "Whether we have any in before Accrington, time will tell.

"I am quietly confident of one that could happen, but I think two, possibly three has to happen to make sure that we go between now and January and be competitive, and make sure we put ourselves in a position that is a lot healthier than what we are right now."