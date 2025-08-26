"I've had to tell some home truths" - Kevin Wilkin on AFC Telford United comeback

The Bucks trailed their North East hosts 2-0 until a second-half fightback was capped by Dylan Allen Hadley’s 95th-minute equaliser.

Although delighted to secure an unlikely point, Wilkin remained unhappy with his side’s errors that made it necessary for them to dig deep.

“It's difficult," he said. "At half-time, it looked like there was one winner in the game, but fair play, you know?

"I've had to tell some home truths in the change room at half-time and, you know, make people understand certain moments, situations, and where they've got to do better.

"They're not difficult moments, I don't think, to understand, but they did do better in the second half.

"The subs came on, had a terrific effect on the game, and we kept going, and to show that little bit of character, like we have, to keep going in a really difficult situation.”

The Bucks fell behind to a goal credited by some to the hosts’ Aidan Rutledge, by others as a Jordan Cranston own goal, after 17 minutes.

Despite being without the injured duo of Matty Stenson and Luke Rowe, they did have opportunities to level, but they conceded again on 34 minutes - wing-back Josh Scott again exploiting vulnerability on the Bucks’ right-hand side.

Remi Walker cut the deficit for the Bucks with a composed 69th-minute finish following his introduction from the bench, and while Wilkin’s men carried a threat, the manager knows full well that his side will need to keep finding goals if they continue to ship them.

“You've got to have a blend of being able to attack, but there needs to be a balance with it," he said. "You can't be so open at certain times, and one or two lads are being punished for certain moments at the moment, and it’s my responsibility to do something about that.

"I've brought the players to the club, I've given them an opportunity, and it's nobody else's fault but mine.

"They're good lads, it is a difficult job. You give them a chance and an opportunity. We've made that step forward from step three, but we're certainly finding out about players' capabilities.

"For large parts, they do well, but the moments we switch off are when we get punished. In certain ways, we’re not getting the rub of the green a little bit at the moment, but I think you find that happens when you make poor decisions and poor execution and don't play to the high standards that we need to play to.”

Wilkin was also unequivocal that referee Scott Henry had erred in not allowing an effort from Rhys Hilton in the 76th minute to stand.

Hilton netted with Darlington defender Scott Barrow flat on his back in the penalty area after a heavy collision, but no foul, challenging for a high ball with Orrin Pendley and his keeper, Pete Jameson.

Wilkin’s annoyance was at the length of time referee Henry took to make the call, allowing the moment to develop: “We've been denied a goal there from Rhys Hilton that really should have stood.

"With that? Probably 10 or 15 minutes to go, then there’s probably only one winner in the game. You've got them on the back foot, you've taken them out of the comfort zone after being really, really comfortable in the game.”