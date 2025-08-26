"Every player has a price" - Wolves boss outlines stance on Jorgen Strand Larsen

The Norwegian striker sent Molineux into raptures on Tuesday night as he stepped off the bench to score a late brace against West Ham and secure Wolves' place in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle have already had a £50million bid rejected for the forward, with Wolves insisting he is not for sale this summer, and while Pereira is eager to keep Larsen, the head coach does admit that further offers could impact the player's future.

"If it's my decision, of course (I want to keep him), because he's a very important player," Pereira said.

"It's not only about the technical and tactical (ability), it's about the character. He's a player with character.

"I can imagine his mind in this moment because he's listened to a lot of things, read a lot of things, and he's kept his commitment.

"He goes on to help the team. In the last minutes I also asked him to go and help as a centre-back.