EFL Trophy: Shrewsbury 3 Chelsea U21s 1: Salop fight back to end rotten early season run

Michael Appleton's men have endured a rotten start to the campaign with a draw on the opening day followed by five straight defeats.

But they enjoyed a break from their awful league form against Chelsea under 21s in the EFL Trophy - and fought back from conceding an early goal to the youngsters.

Tommy McDermott levelled it up before second half goals from John Marquis and Will Boyle gave Salop their first competitive victory since beating Barnsley back in April.

Report

Appleton was after some respite from the league - and in a bid to try and kickstart Salop's season he made just four changes with Tommy McDermott, Isaac England, Callum Stewart and Will Boyle coming in.

However, despite the fact they were playing an under 21s outfit - Chelsea came into the game on the back of league victories over both Manchester United and Newcastle United.

They showed their class after ten minutes as Kian Best had acres of the spare down the left to whip in a superb low cross for captain Shumaira Mheuka to turn home for the opener.

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town and Jimi Tauriainen of Chelsea U21s

For a period early on Chelsea had Salop chasing shadows and it looked like they could be in for a long evening.

Four minutes later though and their very own Premier League loanee showed his quality, as McDermott finished off a counter attack by firing home an effort that took a deflection and looped over keeper Garbiel Slonina.

The goal sparked a bit of life into Salop, as Will Boyle hit the side netting before Tom Sang snatched at an effort and lashed it wide.

Elyh Harrison produced a superb point blank save to deny Chelsea ten minutes before the break - before Salop passed up two big chances to take a half time lead.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town and Harrison Murray-Campbell of Chelsea U21s

First John Marquis fired over from just inside the box - before a tidy move down the left saw a deflected cross find its way into the captain's path only for him to direct it over.

He could have even had a first half hat-trick as he again nodded over - after Sam Stubbs' free header had been kept out by Slonina.

Callum Stewart went close to giving Salop an early second half lead - before a blistering Chelsea counter attack saw Ryan Kavuma-McQueen rattle Harrison's crossbar.

Salop did go ahad 25 minutes from time as youngster Issac England picked up on a poor Chelsea pass to square for Marquis to sweep home.

It is what Salop deserved really considering they had carved out the majority of the game's better opportunities.

John Marquis of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 2-1

McDermott then fired over before they did find a third as Boyle rose highest to head home Sam Clucas' corner.

It could have been more with Marquis again snatching at a late chance - but Salop had done enough to stem the tide of difficult results.

Teams

Salop: Harrison, Anderson, Boyle, Stubbs, Clucas (Benning 82), McDermott (Biggins 62), Sang, England, Marquis, Stewart (Hoole 52), Perry (Gray 86)

Subs not used: Savin, Nsiala

Chelsea: Slonina, Tauranien (McMahon 46), Olise, Murray-Campbell, Best (Walsh 46), Cardoso, Emenalo (Antwi 63), Harrison, Mheuka (Ezenwata 73), Wilson, Kavuma-McQueen (Derry 62)

Subs not used: Bernal