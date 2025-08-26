Dave Edwards: Shrewsbury are desperate for a result!

One point in 15 is not how we saw these first five games going. We were really hoping for a positive start and building blocks to move forward, but straight away we're into a bit of a scrap. We're desperate to find results, points and goals.

Momentum is massively against Town at the moment and winning games is becoming increasingly difficult. I've been in these situations and it is like you forget how to win a game of football. You do need a little bit of luck along the way.

I do feel there have been positives in the last two games. The scoreline against Notts County was terrible but I felt in the first half Town were very competitive. They won a lot more second balls than I've seen them all year.

I've been saying for the last few weeks, Town haven't won enough second balls in midfield to give themselves a chance to go and play. That's so important in League Two because those basics are what give you the chance and the platform to win games.

We ran out of steam in the second half, got overrun, conceded poor goals and ultimately were not good enough.

There was a more complete performance against Swindon over 90 minutes. There was a lot more creativity, a lot more chances.