Dave Edwards: Andre's omission a big surprise in Wolves defeat

It was fascinating to hear Vitor Pereira's insight afterwards and that he thinks Andre hasn't been good enough in the last few weeks. More from an attitude point of view, I'd imagine, because if a player's still putting it in every day in training, even if Andre's not playing his best football, he still plays.

It's one of those things which will now look like a bit of a mistake but sometimes you'll just be trying to send a message to the group to say that no one's place is guaranteed.

You might feel the pain of one game where you really miss out on having a player like Andre, but for the good of the team moving forward and for the good of Andre, it might be a really good decision because players can become comfortable. They can expect to play and Andre is definitely one of those players who would expect to play every single week because of the quality he has.

But we want the best version of Andre every week, not the version that turns up because he knows he can produce enough to stay in the team.

I hope we now see a reaction from him and I hope what Vitor Pereira has done has given him a bit of a kick up the backside.

Pereira will not have wanted to make this decision to some extent because he knows how important Andre is - hopefully we will now have a good reaction from a key player and a message is sent to the rest of that spine, like Emmanuel Agbadou, Joao Gomes and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

You have to deserve that place in the team. It's an honour to be playing for this football club and it's not just handed out easily. I do like what the manager's done although at the same time when you look at the game it probably backfired on him a little bit and also shows how light we are in that midfield area.