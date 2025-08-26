Carabao Cup: Wolves v West Ham preview - Vitor Pereira set to ring the changes

Wolves have lost their opening two Premier League matches and are in need of some inspiration, as they take on fellow strugglers West Ham in the second round tie.

Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth showed a side that is making consistent errors in defence and failing to create in attack - as the club move in the transfer window to make adequate additions to the squad.

A win tonight would be ideal for creating some sort of positivity and momentum, yet the Carabao Cup is hardly a priority for a Wolves team that must focus on their Premier League fortunes.

As a result, Pereira must find the right balance with his team selection and the head coach has admitted he will make changes to his side to give other players an opportunity and with one eye on the upcoming top flight match at the weekend.

"I think so, I will do it because it's a very short time," Pereira said when asked about ringing the changes.

"I must also think about the game against Everton because it's three games in a short space (of time) and I need to do some changes."