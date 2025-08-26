Bowls round-up: County Doubles joy for Wrockwardine Wood duo

The Shropshire Ladies bowlers both enjoyed good runs at the Ladies Waterloo in Fleetwood on Saturday before returning home to shine on Newport’s No.2 green next day.

It was there that the Wrockwardine Wood duo were crowned County Women’s Doubles champions thanks to a 21-15 victory over clubmate Emma Duncan and Bylet’s Cheryl Caswell.

Nine pairs contested the title and the semi-finals saw Cotton and Wem USC Premier League player Weaver beat Jodie Simmons & Beth Reeves 21-11 while Duncan & Caswell were getting the better of Shrewsbury big guns Tracy Bound & Jane Archer 21-16.

A delighted Cotton said: “Special thanks to Newport Bowling Club for the use of their green and great hospitality, to all the markers and measurers and to Roger Cotton for keep the competition running while the organisers were on the green.”

Twenty four hours earlier the title winners had both picked up £75 for reaching the quarter-finals of the Ladies Waterloo.

Harris Cup

Wem USC’s bowlers are close to joining an elite list in an historic league knockout in the county.

Only a handful of clubs from outside the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League have won its main knockout for the Harris Cup, first played for in 1950.

But Wem USC take on their Premier League rivals Highley in a five home-five away semi-final on Wednesday, with the winners to face either Sir John Bayley (Premier) or division one leaders Sinclair A in the final on Saturday, September 6.

It won’t be easy for Wem though as Highley won the trophy in 2019 and 2023 while the Bayley Boys are the current holders.

Wednesday's Harris Shield semis see Bowring A take on holders Shifnal A while there is an all Sir John Bayley clash between their A and B teams.

It is quarter-finals time in the Whitchurch League’s Jubilee Doubles and consolation knockout on Wednesday, while qualifiers for the PMC Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s doubles are at Newport and Worfield on Thursday (12.15pm scratch time).

Best Kept Green

It’s the moment of truth for the 11 clubs who have entered this year’s Dennis UK-SISIS Shropshire Best Kept Green competition.

Their greens will all be judged by Stuart Yarwood from Dennis UK and DLF during a day-long trek around the county on Thursday.

“All the finalists are the greens who entered this year as only the 11 greens entered,” said a county association spokesperson. “Six of the greens will be entered into the new category for a most-improved award as they were entered last year, namely Castlefields, Burway No 1, Cleobury Mortimer, title winners last year Edgmond, Adderley and Tilstock.

“The other greens to be judged are Clun, Stockton, Shifnal, Calverhall and Malpas Farmers and good luck is wished to all 11 clubs.”