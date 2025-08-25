Wraight stars for Premier League leaders Castlefields

Wraight cruised to a 21-0 card in the table-toppers' latest victory, which maintained their 14-point advantage over Sir John Bayley.

Ashley Wellings (21-6), Wayne Rogers (21-8), Adam Jones (21-8) and Tom Palmer (21-9) were also single-figure winners in Fields' 9-3 (237-155) triumph over second-bottom Hanmer.

Andrew Armstrong, Michael Beer, Rich Goddard and Gary Neal were also on the mark for the hosts, while Matthew Beeston, Lee Peate and Mel Jenkins put up the Hanmer resistance.

Bayley could only match Castlefields' points haul as they beat Ifton 9-3 (229-166) - with Owen Evans (21-6) recording the best result on the night.

Scott Simpson (21-9), Josh Bradburn, Scott Harries, Joe Dicken, Stuart Rutter, Ayden Smith, Dan Taylor and Pete Grimston also recorded points for the Bayley boys, while Martin Jones, Owen Jackson and Robin Bennett were Ifton's winning trio.

Third-placed Wrockwardine Wood appear too far back to make a late charge, but still gave it their all in whitewashing Meole Brace 12-0 (252-142).

Clay Flattley and Sam Millward (21-5) both led the way, while there were other single-figure wins from Stuart Clee (21-8) and Aaron King (21-9). Steve Broome, Will Childs, Steve Faulkner, Tom Killen, Scott Moseley, Steve Roberts, Liam Stevens and Martin Williams were also victorious.

Highley won seven of the 12 games against St Georges, but it was the visitors who edged the aggregate 224-222 to earn themselves four bonus points.

Gordon Hawkins and Nigel Evans played their part for Georges by both winning 21-10, while Tony Rhodes, Joe Killen and Martin Gaut were also victorious for the visitors.

Highley's seven winners were Bruno Heath, Stuart Gittings, Richard Holmes, Sean Lockley, Danny Statham, David East and Jacob Ash.

Hanwood secured a 7-5 (217-205) away win at Bylet, thanks in part to a stunning 21-3 card from Dave Burton - backed up by Richard Lawson, Wayne Phillips, Steve Heighway, Shaun Bould, Phil Lyttle and Darren Wellings.

Grant Cooper (21-8), John Palmer, Cheryl Caswell, Ian Sturdy and John Newey replied for the hosts.

Burway trounced Adderley 13-1 (248-166) in their mid-table battle - Russell Davies (21-8) and Paul Williams (21-9) with the best cards.

Kiah Roberts, Ben Allen, Dave Wilding, Duncan Pressley, Liam Dovey, Benjani Austin, Kev Dovey, Peter Griffiths and Lee Wilding. Iain Wilson got Adderley's solitary point.

Horsehay remain bottom of the table after going down 8-4 (235-186) at Wem USC, for whom Colin Smith (21-7), Scott Thomas (21-8) and James Dowley (21-9) were the biggest victors.

Gareth Davies, Sarah Weaver, George Williams, Ian Metcalfe and Darren Fitzpatrick also won. Rob Clarke, Steve Reeves, Neil Harris and Andy Garbett replied for Horsehay.