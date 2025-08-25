West Brom players sent 'be ready' message by coach after Mikey Johnston grabs recall opportunity
West Brom players have been told to 'be ready' when required - after Mikey Johnston earned a recall and took his opportunity in the 1-1 draw with Portsmouth.
Winger Johnston was handed his first league start of the season - after bagging two assists off the bench in the recent victory over Wrexham.
He came in for Karlan Grant and took his chance with both hands, as he followed up a lively start with a superb individual strike to hand Albion the lead.
They were pegged back by a Colby Bishop strike and had to settle for a point - with Albion frustratingly denied a second half penalty in the game.
It has been a difficult few weeks for Johnston, who at one stage this summer looked to be heading out of The Hawthorns exit door with the winger set for a £5m switch to Brazilian side Flamengo.