West Brom players sent 'be ready' message by coach after Mikey Johnston grabs recall opportunity

Winger Johnston was handed his first league start of the season - after bagging two assists off the bench in the recent victory over Wrexham.

He came in for Karlan Grant and took his chance with both hands, as he followed up a lively start with a superb individual strike to hand Albion the lead.

They were pegged back by a Colby Bishop strike and had to settle for a point - with Albion frustratingly denied a second half penalty in the game.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Johnston, who at one stage this summer looked to be heading out of The Hawthorns exit door with the winger set for a £5m switch to Brazilian side Flamengo.