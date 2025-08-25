West Brom debrief: Fresh challenges for Albion and their star man Isaac Price

Two wins and a draw from the first three league outings represents a pretty good return.

However, their latest outing left them frustrated as they struggled to carve out clear cut chances in their draw against Portsmouth, despite dominating possession.

Jonny Drury looks at some key points to come out of the game:

A different challenge

In their opening two games, Albion have done enough to get over the line. Against Blackburn, they created enough to get in front and then were solid at the death to close out the game.

Against Wrexham, again they were solid and were clinical going forward when they carved out chances.

But in this one it was a different story and a different challenge.

Portsmouth forced Albion to play in front of them and they struggled throughout to cut them open and create clear cut chances.