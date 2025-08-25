"We showed our spirit" - new Wolves signing confident in team's ability

A slim 1-0 loss at Bournemouth, following a disappointing first half and Toti Gomes' second half sending off, has left many fans frustrated at the direction of the team this season.

Wolves have lost Matheus Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri this summer and look devoid of creativity, but Tchatchoua, who made his debut off the bench on Saturday, believes the team will adapt and keep perservering.

"Every season you have new players and you have to adapt with new team-mates," he said.

"Match after match the team can take points because the spirit of the team is very nice. We'll keep going.

"It's not easy, but sometimes in football it's like this.

"You need to adapt to the situation and that's why I'm professional.

"I can try to help the team with my speed and power and I think the team had a good second half. We showed our spirit.