Shrewsbury Town analysis: Improved Salop fall at the final hurdle at Swindon

Just when you thought they were about to turn a corner, they managed to send their supporters to new depths of despair.

It looked like they had earned a late point away at Swindon thanks to Callum Stewart's 89th-minute goal - his first in professional football.

But they were on the receiving end of a sucker punch as Billy Bodin’s effort three minutes into added-on time meant the home side took the spoils, and once again, Town left with nothing.

That was their fourth straight defeat in the league as their miserable start to life in the fourth tier continued.

Yet despite all the doom and gloom, Shrews did give their supporters some reason to be optimistic at the weekend. Up to that point in the season, they had hardly looked like scoring. They had only notched up one goal - and that was scored by John Marquis last midweek in the 4-1 loss against Notts County.

It's not necessarily been a case of creating chances, but not being able to find the back of the net. The issue has actually been creating the chances in the first place for the forwards to be able to put away.

That's why, for 90 minutes, it looked like Shrewsbury had turned a corner because they were creative. They started nervously, which is understandable given the nature of the defeats they have already suffered this season, but they grew into the game.