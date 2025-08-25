Runners tackle tunnels in 10k effort

They tackled the Bath Two Tunnels 10k, a race which offers a new lease of life to railway tunnels which had previously been closed off.

The Somerset & Dorset Railway closed in 1966, and the two tunnels which passed below the city of Bath itself were closed off until 2013, when the Sustrans charity developed them into multi-use paths.

The race makes use of both tunnels, which make up a combined length of around two kilometres, as well as the surrounding roads.

Bernie was walking the race, due to a hamstring injury, but still managed to complete the course in one hour, six minutes, 15 seconds, to finish in 387th place. Liz was 469th overall in a time of 1:11:18.

Bernie said afterwards: “We would totally recommend this run, to anyone. They also do a half-marathon. Great organisation!”

