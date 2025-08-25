Market Drayton cricketers hit the front as season nears its end

They overcame Checkley thirds by three wickets in a nervy chase on Saturday, before being awarded their game in hand by rock-bottom Onneley on Saturday.

Drayton now lead the way by three points from Crewe seconds and six points from Hem Heath fourths, with four matches of the season left to play.

They next host fifth-placed Congleton seconds on Saturday, and still have a crucial clash at Hem Heath to come.

Drayton bowler Brad Evans was almost unplayable in Saturday's victory over Checkley thirds, sending down eight overs - five of which were maidens - and taking four wickets for four runs.

After four ducks in the Checkley top seven, Jamie Richardson (25) and Bobby Baxter (25) provided some stability.

However, three wickets from Rizwan Tanveer prevented a significant comeback and the hosts were bowled out for 118.

In reply, Drayton found it difficult building any partnerships, with Eddie Mayne taking four wickets early on.

Matt Smith (35) and Paul Gould (23 not out) settled the nerves and steered the visitors to a three-wicket win in the 26th over.

And things got even better for Drayton as news filtered through of Hem Heath fourths losing at Congleton seconds by eight wickets, sending Drayton top of the league for the first time this season.

Crewe seconds thrashed Little Stoke by eight wickets to also leapfrog Hem Heath and keep the pressure on the new table-toppers.