Liam Keen analysis: Wolves facing tough season without a big end to transfer window

In a first half that displayed all of Wolves' glaring faults, it will now be a huge week for the club in the remaining days of the transfer window as Vitor Pereira and his squad need help.

Both Wolves and Bournemouth had very early chances on Saturday and Marshall Munetsi should have done better when he muscled his way through on goal, but lashed his effort over the bar. Hitting the target was the minimum requirement.

Then it only took four minutes for the hosts to take the lead. Pereira made a huge decision to drop Andre and start Jean-Ricner Bellegarde in midfield and the Frenchman instantly lost the ball, resulting in Marcus Tavernier's goal via a fortuitous Emmanuel Agbadou deflection.

It was a goal of Wolves' own making, again, as they continue to struggle defensively.

Shortly after Antoine Semenyo somehow missed from five yards - when it was easier to score - and Wolves were all at sea.

David Moller Wolfe (Photo by Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Bournemouth battered down the door without really getting out of first gear and Wolves looked lost. They were very lucky to get to half-time only at 1-0.

A big part of their problems came from Agbadou. Last season's saviour had a terrible pre-season and was poor against Manchester City on the opening day.

Against Bournemouth he did not directly impact the result with any major errors, but he continues to struggle with his passing and made a mess of several balls that heaped pressure on his team-mates.

The centre-back has to improve quickly. He was part of an impressive spine last season that is currently under par.