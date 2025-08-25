Dan Westbury wrote to the town council recently and said he believes he has the connections and knowledge to successfully fundraise for a skatepark, if he can get a site from the council or elsewhere.

He said: “It is my opinion that alongside the existing pump track a state of the art skatepark would not only provide additional recreation for those within Builth, but actually draw people to the area, using local shops and restaurants while in the area, helping to support the local economy.

“There are very few skateparks within Powys and the ones that exist are poorly designed, built and maintained, leaving a real opportunity for Builth to set an example of what can be done.”

Dan vowed to start a petition to show how much support there is for the idea and to begin fundraising.

He asked the town council if they would be interested in meeting to discuss the potential for council support and a site.

Town clerk Mrs Louise Hammond said the town council does not own the land alongside the existing pump track.

She reminded members that the town council had looked into the idea of providing a skate park over the years but that site is owned by Powys County Council, so Dan would need to contact them about it.

Members agreed that she should pass on Powys County Council’s contact details to him and ask him to keep in touch with the town council with updates on the situation in the future.

