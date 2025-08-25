Bowls round-up: County aces make up a quarter of Midland Masters field

They make up a quarter of the 64-strong field that will contest the Champion of Champions qualifier at Stretton BC in Burton on Saturday, September 20.

Past winner Callum Wraight (Castlefields) will open with a tie against Andrew Owen of the Potteries while Stuart Rutter, runner-up to Jamie King when Prees hosted a recent final day, is at the bottom of the draw with a first round tie against Josh Blakey (North Mids).

Bylet’s Cheryl Caswell, the sole female county qualifier who won through at Allscott Heath despite an ankle injury, will start against Potteries legend Kerry Morris.

New league plans flounder

Moves to form a new Saturday bowling league in Shropshire look to be floundering.

North Shropshire Parks joint secretaries, husband and wife Phil and Marie Scott, had contacted all their affiliated clubs to see if there was any interested after being asked about the possibility.

“Only six clubs sent in a reply in the timescale – three that were interested being Woore, Ellesmere and District, and three that replied no (Whixall, Chester Road and Victoria),said Phil.

“There was no response from the other 29 clubs who were sent the email, which is a poor response and apathy from clubs.”

The aim was to give new players more chance of game time and the probable format would be eight-a-side teams with four singles and two doubles fixtures starting at 2pm on Saturdays.

Bowls diary

£1,280 Bylet Open, one dayer for 64 bowlers on Sunday, August 31 (10am). No homesters, entry £20, ring Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623.

Calverhall Handicap Doubles – popular one-day comp on Sunday, September 7, with £250 top prize. Entries £20 per pair, book with Paul Fenwick on 07703 761347.

New under-16 singles at Horsehay for the Viv Lomas Cup on Sunday, September 7, details from Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).